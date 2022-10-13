Fox’s Tubi Adds FreeWheel’s Beeswax to Ad-Tech Stack

Fox’s ad-supported streaming platform Tubi said it has integrated enhanced programmatic bidding capabilities from FreeWheel’s Beeswax into Tubi's proprietary tech stack.

The integration gives Tubi buyers who use Beeswax access to incremental inventory and audiences, plus real-time addressability via Tubi’s previous adoption of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic.

As a result, Tubi has already seen a 3.7% increase in month-over-month spending by buyers on Beeswax.

“Our partnership with FreeWheel has allowed us to optimize our inventory and extend our connection to Beeswax customers,” Tubi chief revenue officer Mark Rotblat said. “We’re thrilled to integrate Beeswax's enhanced bidding technology into our supply side platform and have already experienced substantial growth as a result of this collaboration.”

Demand-side platforms like Beeswax are seeing rapid growth in ad spending on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels like the ones Tubi offers.

“With this new direct connection to Tubi, it’s easier than ever for our buyers to access Tubi’s premium, brand-safe content and to scale advertiser campaigns against desired audiences in an incredibly efficient manner,” Matt Clark, VP of partnerships at FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said. ■