Fox’s Tubi Adds Distribution Via LG Smart TV Sets

Fox Entertainment said its Tubi streaming service is now available via LG Smart TV sets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Tubi is now available on 29 different platforms,the most of an ad supported video on demand service, according to Fox.

LG set users can access Tubi through the Launcher Bar on LG’s menu screen. It is also accessible by saying “Tubi” into the LG Magic Remote. Tubi programming is being integrated into the LG on-device search.

Tubi provides a library of 35,000 movies and television series including the original humor series The Freak Brothers.

Fox acquired Tubi last year and has seen strong growth in usage and ad revenue.