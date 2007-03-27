Fox's Standoff Return Postponed to Summer

The Fox drama Standoff, initially slated to return to the schedule at 8 p.m. Fridays starting April 6, has seen its return delayed to June and will be replaced by House reruns.

Despite the move to summer, a network spokesman insists to B&C that the drama about two romantically involved FBI crisis negotiators has not been cancelled. No decision on its fate will be made until May, after Fox has a chance to look at its pilots, he says.

The move came as a surprise to some, as--until Monday-- it had been slated to return to the Fox primetime schedule.

Standoff, one of three new dramas introduced by Fox last fall (the other two have been axed), debuted at 9 p.m. Tuesdays last September with House as a lead-in. It shifted to 8 p.m. Tuesdays when the two series flipped time slots at the end of October and went on winter hiatus Dec. 12 with a spate of other Fox shows.

Producer Twentieth Century Fox Television has already wrapped production for the season on 18 episodes, 11 of which have aired.

During its fall run, Standoff averaged a 2.7 rating/7 share in adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers. In its short frame behind House, the series had retained about 60% of its lead-in.