Fox's reality wins Monday
Fox won the key adult demos and total viewers Monday night with a special
edition of American Idol: Search for a Superstar followed by the premiere of Mr.
Personality.
Idol was first from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. across the key ratings categories.
Monica Lewinsky-hosted reality show Mr. Personality was first in
the adult demos and second in households and total viewers behind back-to-back
repeats of Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS.
For the night, CBS was first in households and second in total viewers and
the key demos behind Fox.
NBC was third across the key ratings categories with its lineup of Fear
Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan, while ABC was fourth
with a John Stossel special and back-to-back episodes of The Practice.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 8.6
rating/13 share, Fox 7.8/12, NBC 6.3/10 and ABC 5.3/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.9/15, CBS 4.2/11, NBC 3.8/10 and ABC 2.5/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.5/9 (household)
with 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN garnered a 2.6/4
with its Monday comedies (The Parkers, two episodes of Half & Half
and Girl Friends).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.