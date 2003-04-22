Fox's reality wins Monday

Fox won the key adult demos and total viewers Monday night with a special

edition of American Idol: Search for a Superstar followed by the premiere of Mr.

Personality.

Idol was first from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. across the key ratings categories.

Monica Lewinsky-hosted reality show Mr. Personality was first in

the adult demos and second in households and total viewers behind back-to-back

repeats of Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS.

For the night, CBS was first in households and second in total viewers and

the key demos behind Fox.

NBC was third across the key ratings categories with its lineup of Fear

Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan, while ABC was fourth

with a John Stossel special and back-to-back episodes of The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 8.6

rating/13 share, Fox 7.8/12, NBC 6.3/10 and ABC 5.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.9/15, CBS 4.2/11, NBC 3.8/10 and ABC 2.5/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.5/9 (household)

with 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN garnered a 2.6/4

with its Monday comedies (The Parkers, two episodes of Half & Half

and Girl Friends).