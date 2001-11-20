Fox's O'Reilly looking to factor in radio

If Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly wants to be a radio star, he'll first

have to get permission from his bosses at the news channel.

O'Reilly, who hosts The O'Reilly Factor on FNC, is reportedly

interested in hosting a syndicated radio show.

But his contract with Fox News gives the network the right to red-light any

radio deal, according to sources at the channel.

A future O'Reilly show could go head-to-head with conservative commentator

Rush Limbaugh.

O'Reilly's agent, Carol Cooper of N.S. Bienstock, was unavailable for

comment.

O'Reilly could earn a handsome amount from a syndicated radio show.

Earlier this year, Limbaugh re-signed an eight-year deal with syndicator

Premiere Radio Networks worth a reported $250 million plus a $35 million signing

bonus.

Since Premiere likely would not create competition for its star, a future

O'Reilly show could be syndicated by Viacom's Westwood One network or ABC

Radio.