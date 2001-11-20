Fox's O'Reilly looking to factor in radio
If Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly wants to be a radio star, he'll first
have to get permission from his bosses at the news channel.
O'Reilly, who hosts The O'Reilly Factor on FNC, is reportedly
interested in hosting a syndicated radio show.
But his contract with Fox News gives the network the right to red-light any
radio deal, according to sources at the channel.
A future O'Reilly show could go head-to-head with conservative commentator
Rush Limbaugh.
O'Reilly's agent, Carol Cooper of N.S. Bienstock, was unavailable for
comment.
O'Reilly could earn a handsome amount from a syndicated radio show.
Earlier this year, Limbaugh re-signed an eight-year deal with syndicator
Premiere Radio Networks worth a reported $250 million plus a $35 million signing
bonus.
Since Premiere likely would not create competition for its star, a future
O'Reilly show could be syndicated by Viacom's Westwood One network or ABC
Radio.
