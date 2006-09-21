Fox's NFL Ratings Still Going Strong

Fox’s telecast of Sunday’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game averaged 18.1 million viewers and an 11.6 rating/26 share, helping the network to its best early-season numbers since 1994.

The rating was up 43% over last season’s comparable number, and through the first two weeks the network is averaging an 11.3/24, an 18% increase over last year.

As the network continues to work out the kinks it its new traveling pre-game show, Fox NFL Sunday is averaging a 3.1/8 this season, up 3% over last year at this time.