Fox’s New Amsterdam Joins NYTVF Premiere-Week Lineup

Fox and The New York Television Festival announced a special preview screening of midseason show New Amsterdam.

The Fox show joins ABC’sPushing Daisies as part of the NYTVF’s “Premiere Week,” where the networks preview their fall programming to the festival audience.

The screening will be held Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at New World Stages in Manhattan. After the screening, the creators and cast of the program will hold a panel discussion about the show.