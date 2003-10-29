Fox’s Monday Sked Gets Skinned

Fox’s new Monday night entertainment schedule continued to tank in its second week on the air. The network placed a distant fourth with Joe Millionaire 2 and Skin and both were down from their low rated premieres.

Millionaire was down 13% in household rating to a 4.1 rating/6 share while Skin was down 18% to a 3.7/6, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings.

CBS won most of the key rating categories Monday night with its Raymond - anchored comedy block and a CSI: Miami repeat.

The network won households, viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-49. ABC was second in households and viewers and second in the key adult demos with a special on obesity and Monday Night Football.

NBC was third in households, viewers, adults 18-49 and 25-54 with Fear Factor and the Radio Music Awards. Both The WB and UPN aired repeats of their Monday night lineups.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: CBS, 15.8 million; ABC, 13.8 million; NBC, 10.9 million; Fox, 5.5 million; WB, 4.2 million; UPN, 3.5 million. Adults 18-49: CBS, 5.4/14; ABC, 5.0/13; NBC, 4.9/12; Fox, 2.4/6. Adults 18-34: WB, 1.6/4; UPN, 1.5/4.