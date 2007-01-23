Fox's Mike and Juliet Kicks Off With Modest Ratings

The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet

got off to a modest start in its debut Monday, averaging a 1.6 rating/5 share on 25 Fox owned and operated stations.

The rating was off 38% from its average lead-in and 20% from its year-ago time period average.

In New York, the show actually was up 50% over its lead-in to a 0.9/3, though off 18% from a Tyra Banks repeat that aired in the time slot last year.

In Los Angeles, the show was even with its lead-in at a 1.2/5 and off 14% from a Tyra Banks repeat that aired in the time slot last year.

The show’s best performance was in Birmingham, Ala., where is averaged a 5.5/13, up 4% from a year ago, though off 32% from its lead-in.

The show, a joint production of Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Television, aired mainly in the 9 a.m. hour around the country.