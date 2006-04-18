Fox's Lewis Expands PR Purview

Fox News’ top PR executive, Brian Lewis, is expanding his portfolio alongside that of boss Roger Ailes.

Lewis will add Fox’s TV station and syndication group to his responsibilities. Lewis was named executive VP, corporate communications, for Fox Television Stations, which includes syndication unit Twentieth Television, and Fox News.

That puts Lewis in charge of communications for the cable news network, startup programming service My Network TV, and the industry’s second largest broadcast station group. He’ll continue to report directly to Ailes.

Interestingly a statement says that Lewis will also be responsible for Fox News’ proposed business channel “if launched."

Lewis had been senior vice president, corporate communications, for Fox News since 2000. He had worked with Ailes at CNBC and was brought over to Fox news in 1996, seven months before its launch.

