Fox's Kitchen Turns Up the Heat

Fox won the prime time Nielsen ratings Monday night in the 18-49 demo with repeats of Family Guy and a new Hell's Kitchen, averaging a 2.8 rating/8 share.

The network built every half hour from a 1.8/6 for Family Guy at 8-8:30 to a 3.7/10 at 9:30-10 for the second half hour of Kitchen,the night's top-rated show at a 3.5/10.

CBS was second on the night with an average 2.3/7 in the 18-49 demo, led by a repeat of CSI with a 2,7/8 at 10 p.m.

NBC was third with a 2/6 for its relationship show lovefest of a repeat of Ages of Love, a new Ages of Love and the new Secrets of Love.

ABC was fourth with its own take on relationships, in this case some of the consequences of lovers who have taken that next step, averaging a 1.6/5 for Wife Swap, Ex-Wives Club, and Supernanny.

Even The CW was in on the relationship act, averaging a .7/2 for a lineup that included Girlfriends (.7/2).