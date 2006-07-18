Fox’s Kitchen Is Hot

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen was sizzling on Monday night; it was the night’s top-rated show, cooking up a 3.4 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. But CBS still squeaked by as the No. 1-rated network of the night; its comedy and CSI: Miami reruns earned the network an overall 2.7/8 compared to Fox’s 2.6/8.

At No. 3 was ABC, which earned a 2.2/7 for its night of sitcom and Supernanny reruns.

NBC was the last of the Big Four with a 1.6/5. Its Treasure Hunters couldn’t dig up much gold from 9-10; it only scored a 1.8/5.

UPN and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.9/3 and 0.6/2, respectively.