Fox’s Kitchen Cooks, but CBS Prevails

CBS won the primetime race in the key 18-49 demographic Monday night, earning a 2.5 rating/7 share for its comedy reruns and CSI: Miami, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It narrowly beat Fox, which earned a 2.4 for the night, bolstered by an original episode of Hell’s Kitchen from 9-10, which gave the network its highest rating (3.0/8). Kitchen was also the highest-rated show for the night on any network.

ABC was third with a 2.2/6 for its night of reruns, while NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5. A first-run episode of Treasure Hunters from 9-10 came in third in the time slot, after Kitchen and CBS’ reruns of Two and a Half Men and How I met Your Mother (2.7/7 combined).

Netlets The WB and UPN (with about two months left to live) tied for the night with an 0.7/2.