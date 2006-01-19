Fox's Kantor Gallops to Warner Bros.

Susan Kantor, who has been senior VP, marketing and creative, for Fox/Twentieth TV, has joined Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) and Telepictures Productions as senior VP, marketing.

In the newly created post, she will oversee marketing for the syndicated launch of CBS hit Two and a Half Men, as well as for other off-net series Friends and Sex and the City and first-run talkers Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks, plus access magazine Extra.

She reports to Jim Paratore, who is executive VP of WBDTD and President of Telepictures.

