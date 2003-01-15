Fox's Joe is above average

Joe Millionaire powered Fox to a big win across the key demos Monday

night.

The show also drew the biggest audience of the night with an average 17.5

million viewers tuning in between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with The

American Music Awards, while NBC was second with adults 25 through 54 with

its usual Monday lineup of Fear Factor, Third Watch and

Crossing Jordan.

CBS was in rerun mode all night with its regular lineup (topped off by

Everybody Loves Raymond), but it managed to tie ABC for first in the

household-ratings battle.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings

were: ABC and CBS 8.4 rating/13 share; Fox 8.3/12; and NBC 8.2/12.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/15, ABC 5.6/13, NBC 5.3/13 and CBS 4.2/10.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.6/5 for 7th

Heaven and Everwood, and UPN averaged a 2.7/4 for its comedy

lineup.