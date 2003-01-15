Fox's Joe is above average
Joe Millionaire powered Fox to a big win across the key demos Monday
night.
The show also drew the biggest audience of the night with an average 17.5
million viewers tuning in between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with The
American Music Awards, while NBC was second with adults 25 through 54 with
its usual Monday lineup of Fear Factor, Third Watch and
Crossing Jordan.
CBS was in rerun mode all night with its regular lineup (topped off by
Everybody Loves Raymond), but it managed to tie ABC for first in the
household-ratings battle.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings
were: ABC and CBS 8.4 rating/13 share; Fox 8.3/12; and NBC 8.2/12.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/15, ABC 5.6/13, NBC 5.3/13 and CBS 4.2/10.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.6/5 for 7th
Heaven and Everwood, and UPN averaged a 2.7/4 for its comedy
lineup.
