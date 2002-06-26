Fox's Idol worshipped on Tuesday
Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar continues to thrill the
national TV audience. The show drove Fox to a Tuesday-night win in all of
Nielsen Media Research's key adult demographics, as well as total viewers.
Tuesday's Idol edition aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and won every key
category including households, total viewers, all of the key adult demos, kids
and teens. Only viewers 50-plus tuned out, opting for CBS instead.
Fox had a strong performance in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with back-to-back
episodes of That 70s Show, which also won the key adult-demo races,
beating Frasier and Scubs on NBC, JAG on CBS and back-to-back Spin City episodes on ABC. (Frasier did manage a tie among
adults 25 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the closest Idol competition in the key demos
came from repeats of Scrubs (NBC ran a Scrubs-a-thon from 8:30
p.m. to 11 p.m.). The next-best competition came from The Mole II on ABC, then The Guardian on CBS, although The Guardian;s older audience
drove the show to a second-place finish in households and total viewers.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Scrubs won the adult-demo contests, while
ABC's Houston Medical was second.
CBS' Judging Amy won the household, total-viewer and 50-plus
contests. The total-viewer averages for the night: Fox 8 million, CBS 7.6
million, NBC 6.4 million and ABC 5.9 million.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.9/12, NBC 2.8/9, ABC 2.4/7 and CBS 1.8/5.
Households: CBS 5.6/10, Fox 5/9, NBC 4.5/8 and ABC 3.9/7.
