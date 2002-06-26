Fox's Idol worshipped on Tuesday

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar continues to thrill the

national TV audience. The show drove Fox to a Tuesday-night win in all of

Nielsen Media Research's key adult demographics, as well as total viewers.

Tuesday's Idol edition aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and won every key

category including households, total viewers, all of the key adult demos, kids

and teens. Only viewers 50-plus tuned out, opting for CBS instead.

Fox had a strong performance in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with back-to-back

episodes of That 70s Show, which also won the key adult-demo races,

beating Frasier and Scubs on NBC, JAG on CBS and back-to-back Spin City episodes on ABC. (Frasier did manage a tie among

adults 25 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the closest Idol competition in the key demos

came from repeats of Scrubs (NBC ran a Scrubs-a-thon from 8:30

p.m. to 11 p.m.). The next-best competition came from The Mole II on ABC, then The Guardian on CBS, although The Guardian;s older audience

drove the show to a second-place finish in households and total viewers.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Scrubs won the adult-demo contests, while

ABC's Houston Medical was second.

CBS' Judging Amy won the household, total-viewer and 50-plus

contests. The total-viewer averages for the night: Fox 8 million, CBS 7.6

million, NBC 6.4 million and ABC 5.9 million.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.9/12, NBC 2.8/9, ABC 2.4/7 and CBS 1.8/5.

Households: CBS 5.6/10, Fox 5/9, NBC 4.5/8 and ABC 3.9/7.