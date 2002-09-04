Fox's Idol sweeps Tuesday

In its penultimate airing on the network Tuesday night, American Idol: The

Search for a Superstar gave Fox a Nielsen Media Research ratings win across

all of the key ratings categories, including households, viewers, the key adult

demos, kids and teens. About the only group that stayed away was

viewers 50-plus.

The show, which aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged 18.2 million viewers, more

than double the nearest competitor, ABC, which drew an average 8.2 million

viewers with quirky off-USA Network detective show Monk.

Among the key adult demos, Idol's biggest rating was a 13.2/34 among

women 18 through 34, followed by an 11.4/28 among women 18 through 49.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC won the household race and adults 25 through 54 with a

special on the 40th anniversary of the Improv comedy

troupe.

Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with back-to-back episodes of

That 70s Show.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Dateline won households and the key demos. The first

installment of ABC News' six-part series, In Search of America, was third

in households (behind CBS' Judging Amy) but second in the key adult

demos.

For the night, the household numbers: Fox 7.3/12, NBC 5.8/10, CBS 5.3/9 and

ABC 4.7/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/18, NBC 3.0/8, ABC 2.4/7 and CBS 1.9/5.