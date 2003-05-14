Fox's Idol still shines
Idol worship prevailed again Tuesday night as Fox sailed to victory
across the key ratings categories.
Almost 23 million viewers tuned in to American Idol: Search for a Superstar from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.,
giving Fox 10s across the key adult demographics.
ABC was second in the key adult demos with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,
back-to-back episodes of According to Jim, Less than Perfect
and NYPD Blue.
NBC was third in the demos with a game-show special, Frasier, Watching
Ellie and a Dateline featuring Jane Pauley's sign-off.
CBS was fourth in the demos (but second in households and total viewers) with
JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 10.9/17,
CBS 8.7/14, NBC 6.1/10 and ABC 6.0/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.2/21, ABC 3.7/10, NBC 3.0/8 and CBS 2.9/8.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.8/8 (household)
with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN scored a 2.9/4 with
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Platinum.
