Fox's Idol blanks competition
Fox won Tuesday night with American Idol: Search for a Superstar, which drew 23 million
viewers from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., almost double the nearest competitor
(JAG on CBS, which attracted 12.6 million).
ABC was second in the key demo race during the hour with 8 Simples
Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and According to Jim.
At 9 p.m., the four major networks kicked into coverage of President Bush's
State of the Union Address.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings showed that NBC had the biggest audience for
the two-hour block with an average 12.6 million viewers.
ABC followed with 10.6 million and CBS was third with 9.6 million.
Fox averaged about 9 million viewers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to Nielsen.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:
Fox 9.7/14; NBC 7.3/11; ABC and CBS 7.1/11.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.1/19, ABC 3.6/9, NBC 3.5/9 and CBS 2.6/6.
The WB Television Network averaged a 5.5/8 in Nielsen's local metered markets with Gilmore
Girls and Smallville.
UPN did a 2.3/3 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and One on One.
