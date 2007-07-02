Fox's Family Guy Leads Sunday Night

Fox won the 18-49 demo Sunday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 1.7 rating/6 share.

The network was led by a repeat episode of Family Guy at a 2.7/8 at 9-9:30, which was the night's top-rated show.

Fox also beat out NBC's airing of a concert saluting the late Princess Diana, who died 10 years ago.

NBC was second at a 1.6/5, led by the Diana concert, which averaged a 2.1/7 at 8-9, including a 2/7 against The Simpsons' 2.4/8 at 8-8:30.

ABC and CBS tied for third in rating (1.4), with ABC a share point higher at a 5.

ABC's top show was a repeat of Home Makeover (1.9/6). CBS' best showing was from a repeat of Cold Case (1.8/5).

The CW was fifth with a .4/1 for repeats of Reba, Seventh Heaven and Supernatural.

