Fox's Dance Drops, But Still Tops

Fox won the Nielsen overnight ratings race Wednesday in the 18-49 demo Wednesday on the strength of So You Think You Can Dance?

The reality dance-off from the makers of American Idol averaged a 3 rating/9 share and was the top show of the night in the demo, though down from the 3.5/11 it recorded the previous week.

Fox averaged a 2.8/9 on the night.

NBC was second with a 2.4/7, thanks to back-to-back repeats of Law & Order (2.2/6 at 9, 2.5/7 at 10).

ABC was tied with CBS for third at a 2/8. ABC's strongest show was Brat Camp, with a 2.7/8, down from its 3.1/10 of a week ago and far below the numbers its predecessor, ABC's Dancing With the Stars, pulled, though still good enough for second place in its time period behind the last half-hour of So You Think You Can Dance and a Bernie Mac repeat, which Brat Camp's last half-hour beat handily.

CBS' strong suit was a repeat of CSI:NY at 10 (2.5/7), which tied with NBC in the time period and beat a repeat of Lost on ABC, the hit drama which, somewhat surprisingly, has not been drawing particularly well in repeats.

UPN was fifth on the night with a .9/3, helped by the second installment of reality search, RU the Girl With T-Boz & Chilli, which averaged a 1.2/4, even with the week before. The WB was sixth with a .7/2 for repeats of One Tree Hill and Smallville.