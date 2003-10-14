Fox’s Big Baseball Weekend Ends on Damp Note
Fox’s big Major League Baseball playoff ratings were washed away Sunday night when the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game was postponed (until Monday night).
With a Futurama
repeat and the movie Varsity Blues
subbing for the game, Fox finished fourth in households, viewers and adults 25-54, third in adults 18-49 and second among adults 18-34.
CBS won the household and viewer battles with 60 Minutes
, Cold Case
and the movie Footsteps
. Cold Case
dropped 11% in household ratings from last week, but it was well ahead of the two sitcoms that aired in the time period a year ago (Becker
and Bram and Alice
).
ABC and NBC split the honors in the key adult demos, with ABC winning adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Funniest Home Videos
, 10-8
, Alias
and The Practice
. The Practice
grew slightly in household rating from last week but was still well off the pace from the same week a year ago (-24%).
NBC won adults 25-54 with Dateline
, American Dreams
, Law & Order: Criminal Intent
and Lyon’s Den
. Dreams
was up 13% from the previous week but down 22% from a year ago.
The WB Television Network was fifth across the board with Smallville: Beginnings
, Charmed
and Tarzan
.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11.6 million, NBC 10.3 million, ABC 9 million, Fox 7.2 million and WB 3.8 million.
Adults 18-49: ABC 3.4 rating/9 share, NBC 3.3/9, Fox 2.9/8, CBS 2.8/8 and WB 1.7/5.
Saturday night, however, was a different story, when Fox aired game four of the Chicago Cubs-Florida Marlins series and finished first across the key ratings categories.
NBC was second in the key demographics and third in households with a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event. CBS was second in households and third in adults 18-49 and 25-54 with 48 Hours Investigates
, Hack
and The District
. ABC was fourth pretty much across the board with the movie Toy Story
and Dragnet
.
Friday night also produced a similar scenario, with Fox finishing first across the board with Cubs-Marlins.
ABC was second across the key demos with George Lopez
, Married to the Kellys
, Hope and Faith
, Life with Bonnie
and 20/20
.
NBC was third among adults 18-49 (fourth in households) with a Queer Eye for theStraight Guy
special, Miss Match
and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
. CBS was second in households and third among adults 25-54 with Joan of Arcadia
, JAG
and The Handler
.
The WB was fifth across the board with its Reba
-anchored comedy block. UPN was sixth with the movie Lethal Weapon 3
.
