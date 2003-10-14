Fox’s Big Baseball Weekend Ends on Damp Note

Fox’s big Major League Baseball playoff ratings were washed away Sunday night when the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game was postponed (until Monday night).

With a Futurama

repeat and the movie Varsity Blues

subbing for the game, Fox finished fourth in households, viewers and adults 25-54, third in adults 18-49 and second among adults 18-34.

CBS won the household and viewer battles with 60 Minutes

, Cold Case

and the movie Footsteps

. Cold Case

dropped 11% in household ratings from last week, but it was well ahead of the two sitcoms that aired in the time period a year ago (Becker

and Bram and Alice

).

ABC and NBC split the honors in the key adult demos, with ABC winning adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Funniest Home Videos

, 10-8

, Alias

and The Practice

. The Practice

grew slightly in household rating from last week but was still well off the pace from the same week a year ago (-24%).

NBC won adults 25-54 with Dateline

, American Dreams

, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

and Lyon’s Den

. Dreams

was up 13% from the previous week but down 22% from a year ago.

The WB Television Network was fifth across the board with Smallville: Beginnings

, Charmed

and Tarzan

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11.6 million, NBC 10.3 million, ABC 9 million, Fox 7.2 million and WB 3.8 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 3.4 rating/9 share, NBC 3.3/9, Fox 2.9/8, CBS 2.8/8 and WB 1.7/5.

Saturday night, however, was a different story, when Fox aired game four of the Chicago Cubs-Florida Marlins series and finished first across the key ratings categories.

NBC was second in the key demographics and third in households with a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event. CBS was second in households and third in adults 18-49 and 25-54 with 48 Hours Investigates

, Hack

and The District

. ABC was fourth pretty much across the board with the movie Toy Story

and Dragnet

.

Friday night also produced a similar scenario, with Fox finishing first across the board with Cubs-Marlins.

ABC was second across the key demos with George Lopez

, Married to the Kellys

, Hope and Faith

, Life with Bonnie

and 20/20

.

NBC was third among adults 18-49 (fourth in households) with a Queer Eye for theStraight Guy

special, Miss Match

and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

. CBS was second in households and third among adults 25-54 with Joan of Arcadia

, JAG

and The Handler

.

The WB was fifth across the board with its Reba

-anchored comedy block. UPN was sixth with the movie Lethal Weapon 3

.