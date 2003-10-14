Fox’s Baseball Tops ABC’s Football

The Yankees’ loss was Fox’s win Monday.

Not only did the game place first across all of the key categories (albeit tied with CBS among adults 25-54), but the Red Sox’s victory in game four of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series assured Fox of at least a six-game series and millions of dollars more in ad revenue.

CBS was a close second, just a couple of hundred-thousand viewers and a household share point behind the game, with its regular lineup of Yes, Dear

, Still Standing

, Everybody Loves Raymond

, Two and ½ Men

and CSI: Miami

.

NBC was third across the board with Fear Factor

, Las Vegas

and Third Watch

.

ABC was fourth with Threat Matrix

and Monday Night Football

. The football game averaged 11 million viewers in prime time, down substantially from the 17.1 million viewers MNF

averaged last season.

The WB Television Network was fifth with 7th

Heaven

and Everwood

, and UPN was sixth with The Parkers

, Eve

, Girlfriends

and Half & Half

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 15.4 million, CBS 15.2 million, NBC 10.8 million, ABC 9.9 million, WB 5.9 million and UPN 4.3 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 5.7/14, CBS 5.1/13, NBC 4.5/11, ABC 3.8/10, WB 2.4/7 and UPN 2.2/6.