Fox's Ambitious Year

Fox is on a roll. Hoping to instill advertiser confidence and reduce viewer erosion, it's unveiling an ambitious three-in-one year-round schedule that takes the network through next June. It's a complicated schedule: One season will start next month, the next in November after baseball season, and a third in January with American Idol's fourth season.

"It's 52 weeks, designed to take maximum advantage of two powerful fixtures on our schedule: Major League Baseball and Fox's crown jewel, American Idol," says Entertainment President Gail Berman.

Below is a list of the shows that premiere in November and later.

What's Next

THE BILLIONAIRE: BRANSON'S QUEST FOR THE BEST

(reality, November, Tuesday, 8)—Fox's answer to The Apprentice. The founder of Virgin takes young entrepreneurs around the world, leaving one behind at each stop along the way. Executive-produced by Jonathan Murray, Kevin Lee, Richard Branson, Lori Levin-Hyams, Laura Fuest, and Tod Dahlke. Produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.

THE NEXT GREAT CHAMP (reality, November, Friday, 8)—Oscar de la Hoya is teaming with Endemol USA to find the country's next prizefighter. Maybe when it's all over, the winner of The Next Great Champ can challenge the winner of NBC's The Contender. Executive-produced by Paul Buccieri and Joe Livecchi. From Endemol.

THE PARTNER (reality, November, Sunday, 9)—Aspiring lawyers fight it out to win a job at a prestigious law firm. Executive-produced by Chris Cowan and Jean Michel Michenaud. From Rocket Science Laboratories.

THE COMPLEX: MALIBU (reality, August)—Couples face off over home renovations in this Australian import. Executive-produced by Ted Haimes. From Kickoff Productions, in association with FremantleMedia North America.

HOUSE (drama, November, Tuesday, 9)—Grumpy doctor solves medical mysteries. Executive-produced by Paul Attanasio, Katie Jacobs, and David Shore. From Universal Television.

THE INSIDE (drama, January, Friday, 8)—Young FBI agents go undercover to solve crimes. Executive-produced by Kathryn Bigelow, Todd Kessler, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, and Ron Howard. From 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine.

ATHENS (drama, January, Monday, 8)—By Josh Schwartz, creator of The O.C. A young college professor befriends a student in a small New England college town. Executive-produced by Schwartz, Bob DeLaurentis, McG, and Stephanie Savage. From Warner Bros. Television and Wonderland Sound and Vision.

RELATED BY FAMILY (sitcom, January, Wednesday, 8:30)—Teens work and hang out at the food court in the mall. Executive-produced by Victor Fresco. From Paramount Television.

JONNY ZERO (drama, January, Friday, 9)—Franky G stars as an ex-con trying to redeem himself by solving crimes. Executive-produced by John Wells, Llewellyn Wells, and R. Scott Gemmill. From Warner Bros. Television in association with John Wells Productions.

KELSEY GRAMMER PRESENTS: THE SKETCH SHOW (comedy, January, Sunday, 7)—Reinvention of Laugh-In imported from the U.K. Executive-produced by Grammer, Steve Sark, Jon Thoday, and Dan Patterson. Produced by Grammnet Productions and Avalon Television.

AMERICAN DAD (sitcom, January, Sunday, 9:30)—Animated comedy about a paranoid CIA agent and his wacky family. Executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barke, and Matt Weitzman. From 20th Century Fox Television.