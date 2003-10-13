Fox's Ailes Is B&C's First 'TV Journalist of the Year'

BROADCASTING & CABLE has selected Fox News Channel Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes as its first-ever "TV Journalist of the Year" award. He will be featured in an upcoming special report, The State of the News Business in the Oct. 27 issue.

Ailes, a top lieutenant to News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch, shepherded the launch of Fox News in 1996 and, in seven years, has steered it to the top of the Nielsens among cable news networks. Since January 2002, Fox has beaten its cable news competition in all key day parts.

Before joining Fox, he was president of CNBC. There, he engineered a similar path to success, tripling CNBC's ratings and turning the business net into a money-maker. He was also president of NBC-owned talk show network America's Talking, which went on to become MSNBC.

A controversial figure for his outspoken views and colorful media experiences, Ailes has also worked as a political consultant and strategist for top politicians, many of them Republicans, including Richard Nixon. The Ohio University graduate is an experienced television producer, whose TV credits include executive-producing television specials and syndicated shows like Maury, A Current Affair

and Rush Limbaugh: The Television Show.