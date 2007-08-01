Trending

Fox's 5th Grader to Get Multiple Runs in the Fall

Fox will push its successful game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader to twice a week for four weeks beginning September 14.

 The show is set to premiere Thursday, September 6, with a two-hour special in its 8 p.m. ET timeslot, before scaling back to its regular one hour the following week.

 But beginning the following week, on Friday, September 14, Fox will also air the show at 8 p.m. on four consecutive Fridays.

 Multiple original runs in the same week has become a common programming tactic for successful network game shows in recent years, such as NBC’s Deal or No Deal and ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

 The show, hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, is from Mark Burnett Productions.