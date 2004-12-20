Fox's 24 Has Got Game

As Fox prepares for next month’s two-hour debut episode of 24, the network is looking to promote the show with gamers.

WildTangent has developed an online game that puts players in the role of Jack Bauer, sending them on high-speed chases to foil a terrorist attempt to nuke Las Vegas.

LG Mobile sponsored the game, incorporating ads into the action and allowing owners of one of its new cell phone models to have special messages sent to their phones from Jack Bauer’s fictional colleagues at CTU.

The show debuts Jan. 9. The game, which was developed by WildTangent, will be available at http://www.fox.com/24.