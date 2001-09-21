Fox's 24 getting double exposure

Fox's new drama 24 is also going to air on co-owned cable network FX two times a week, sources say.

FX will repeats of each week's episode on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT and Monday's at 10 p.m. The CIA-based drama, which covers one hour of an unfolding assassination plot against a presidential candidate during each episode, will air each Tuesday at 9 p.m. and premieres on Oct. 30.Joe Schlosser