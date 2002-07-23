Fox's 24 to air uninterrupted
Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour
Sunday that the second-season premiere of 24 will take place Oct. 29 without commercial interruption.
There will be a sponsor, however -- Ford Motor Co.
