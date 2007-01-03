Fox Yanks The O.C.

Fox has bid farewell to Warner Bros. TV’s The O.C., cancelling the four-season-old series that has been struggling in the ratings this season.

The sun will set for the last time on the once-hot series on Thursday, Feb. 22, in its 9-10 p.m. time slot. All original episodes will air from this Thursday through the last episode.

“This feels like the best time to bring the show to its close,” says Josh Schwartz, creator and executive producer of The O.C. “Thanks to the hard work of our cast, crew and writers, we have enjoyed our best season yet, and what better time to go out than creatively on top. It has been an amazing experience and a great run. For a certain audience, at a certain time, The O.C. has meant something. For that, we are grateful."

The show debuted in August 2003, following a group of friends and families whose lives were changed by the arrival of an outsider to their oceanside community of Newport Beach. It helped revive the teen-drama genre and became a pop-culture phenomenon, with its soundtrack and wardrobe sought after in stores. It also helped make Newport Beach an even more popular tourist attraction.