Fox, WNYW New York Staffers Reach Contract Agreement

Fox Television Stations and writers and producers for its WNYW New York have struck a new four-year contract, according to the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), which represents those employees.

“WGAE members at WNYW fought hard to ensure that they received fair annual pay increases, and that their Guild pension benefits remained intact for themselves and future members of the union,“ said WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson, who called it a ”tremendous victory.”

WGAE said the new contract includes a 3% salary bump in the first year and 2% increases in each of the remaining three years, as well as a big raise for news associates — between 26% and 36%, a buck-per-hour increase for show producers and line producers and a fully funded pension for all employees, current and future.

The bargaining committee for WNYW, known on-air as Fox 5, said Fox TV Stations management had agreed to provide the secure retirement and economic gains its members deserved. ■