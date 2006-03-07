Fox Wins Week By Any Measure

Fox won the week ending March 5 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen ratings from the networks.

Fox averaged a 5.5 rating/14 share, or 7.1 million viewers. Fox also topped the ratings in the 25-54 demo (5.9/14) and total households (4.8/12), all powered by American Idol and some strong performances from Idol lead-out shows, most notably House.

Following Fox in the 18-49 race were ABC at a 4.6/12 (5.9 million); CBS, 3.8/10 (4.9 million); NBC, 3.3/8 (4.2 million); Univision, 1.6/4, (2 million); WB, 1.4/3 (1.8 million); and UPN, 1.1/3 (1.4 million).

Season to date, ABC leads in the 18-49 demo with a 4.2/11, followed by CBS, with a 3.9/10, and Fox close behind with a 3.8/10.

ABC's success has been fueled by Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy, while CBS continues to get strong numbers out of CSI and its reality fare.

ABC and CBS are tied for the lead season-to-date in the 18-54 demo, while CBS leads in households.