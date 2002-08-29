Fox wins Wednesday with Idol
Wednesday night's American Idol elimination episode drew a 9.6 rating/16
share at 9 p.m. to propel Fox to a convincing win for the night (7.1/12).
Women 18 through 49 continue to be the program's strong point (10.1/27), and it
remains to be seen how stripper Nikki's elimination will erode the male 18-through-49
audience (8.1/22).
NBC's repeat of Law & Order also did well (8.9/16), particularly
with adults 50-plus (8.2/18).
Big Brother 3 on CBS won its 8 p.m. period on the strength of women 25 through 43.
NBC's Dog Eat Dog was the loser of the night with a
3.2/06.
