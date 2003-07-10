Fox wins Wednesday
Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 Wednesday night with That 70s Show and
Paradise Hotel.
CBS and NBC tied among adults 25-54, while NBC won households and total
viewers with Fame and back-to-back Law & Order episodes.
The premiere of Big Brother 4 on CBS (9 p.m.-10 p.m.) was first among
adults 18-49 and 25-54 and second in households, viewers and adults 18-34.
At 10 p.m., the premiere of Cupid on CBS was first in adults 18-34 and
second among adults 18-49, 25-54, households and total viewers.
ABC was fourth across the key adult demographics and households with My
Wife & Kids, George Lopez, two episodes of The Drew Carey Show and The Dating
Experiment.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: NBC 6.8/12,
CBS 5.9/10, Fox 4.2/8 and ABC 4.1/7.
Adults 18-49: Fox 3.2/10, NBC 3.1/10, CBS 3.0/10 and ABC 2.5/8.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/4 (household)
with Boarding House and Jamie Kennedy Experiment. UPN averaged a
1.9/3 with Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
