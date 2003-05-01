Fox wins Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday night's ratings battle across the key categories with

American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Bernie Mac and Wanda at Large.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with My Wife

& Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor and Extreme Makeover.

NBC was second in households and total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with

Dateline, The West Wing and Law & Order.

And CBS was fourth across the key ratings categories with Star Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox 9.4

rating/15 share, NBC 8.7/14, ABC 7.5/12 and CBS 6.0/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.4/20, ABC 5.0/13, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS 2.2/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.6/5 (household) with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.

The WB Television Network averaged a 3.5/5 with Dawson's Creek and Angel.