Fox wins Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday across the key ratings categories with That 70s

Show, American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Bernie Mac and Wanda at Large.

ABC was second with repeats of My Wife & Kids, George Lopez

and The Bachelor.

NBC was third with Dateline and repeats of The West Wing and

Law & Order.

CBS aired Star Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours

Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 8.0

rating/13 share, ABC 7.3/12, NBC 7.0/11 and CBS 6.2/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.3/18, ABC 4.8/13, NBC 3.0/8 and CBS 2.1/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 (household)

with Dawson's Creek and Angel, and UPN scored a 2.8/4 with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.