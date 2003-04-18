Fox wins Wednesday
Fox won Wednesday across the key ratings categories with That 70s
Show, American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Bernie Mac and Wanda at Large.
ABC was second with repeats of My Wife & Kids, George Lopez
and The Bachelor.
NBC was third with Dateline and repeats of The West Wing and
Law & Order.
CBS aired Star Search, 60 Minutes II and 48 Hours
Investigates.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 8.0
rating/13 share, ABC 7.3/12, NBC 7.0/11 and CBS 6.2/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.3/18, ABC 4.8/13, NBC 3.0/8 and CBS 2.1/6.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 (household)
with Dawson's Creek and Angel, and UPN scored a 2.8/4 with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
