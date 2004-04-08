Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox won big Wednesday night with American Idol and The Swan, a new makeover show.

Both shows won across the ratings measures, with Idol drawing 20 million viewers and The Swan, 15 million.

ABC was second in the key adult demos with back-to-back My Wife & Kids episodes and The Bachelor.

NBC was third in the demos with all-repeat lineup of The Apprentice and back-to-back Law & Order episodes.

CBS was fourth with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens (two episodes) and 48 Hours Investigates.

The WB was fifth with two Smallville episodes; and UPN was last with two episodes of Enterprise.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 17.4 million; NBC, 9.7 million; ABC, 9.6 million; CBS, 9.2 million; The WB, 2.8 million; UPN, 1.6 million.