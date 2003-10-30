Fox Wins Wednesday
The premiere of Fox’s Wednesday schedule (That 70s Show
, A Minute With Stan Hooper
and The O.C.
) on Oct. 29 finished first among adults 18-34, third (ahead of CBS and behind NBC and ABC) among adults 18-49 and 25-54. Fox was fourth in households and viewers.
NBC was first in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and households and viewers with Ed
, West Wing
and Law & Order
. ABC was second in adults 18-49 and third in households with Wife & Kids
, All Relative
, Bachelor
and Karen Sisco
. CBS was second in viewers and fourth or fifth in the demos with 60 Minutes II
, King of Queens
, Becker
and 48 Hours
.
The WB was fourth among adults 18-34 (ahead of CBS) with Smallville
and Angel
and UPN was sixth across the board with Enterprise
and Jake 2.0
.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer totals: NBC, 12.7 million; CBS, 11.2 million; ABC, 10.9 million; Fox, 8.9 million; WB, 5.8 million; UPN, 3.1 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.