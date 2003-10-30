Fox Wins Wednesday

The premiere of Fox’s Wednesday schedule (That 70s Show

, A Minute With Stan Hooper

and The O.C.

) on Oct. 29 finished first among adults 18-34, third (ahead of CBS and behind NBC and ABC) among adults 18-49 and 25-54. Fox was fourth in households and viewers.

NBC was first in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and households and viewers with Ed

, West Wing

and Law & Order

. ABC was second in adults 18-49 and third in households with Wife & Kids

, All Relative

, Bachelor

and Karen Sisco

. CBS was second in viewers and fourth or fifth in the demos with 60 Minutes II

, King of Queens

, Becker

and 48 Hours

.

The WB was fourth among adults 18-34 (ahead of CBS) with Smallville

and Angel

and UPN was sixth across the board with Enterprise

and Jake 2.0

.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer totals: NBC, 12.7 million; CBS, 11.2 million; ABC, 10.9 million; Fox, 8.9 million; WB, 5.8 million; UPN, 3.1 million.