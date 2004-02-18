Fox Wins Tuesday Night

Tuesday was another big night for American Idol and Fox.

The network easily won the night across the key Nielsen measurements. Idol, from 8 to 9 p.m., drew almost 25 million viewers with a 10.8 rating and a 28 share among adults 18-49, which was at least double what any other show on the competition was able to post during prime time.

Lead out show 24 lost more than half of Idol’s audience but still managed to place first in its 9 to 10 p.m. time period in viewers, households and adults 25-54.

NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with the last half hour of Fear Factor and Scrubs. The network was second for the night in key demos and third in viewers and households with a 90-minute Fear Factor special, Scrubs and Law & Order: SVU.

CBS was second in households and viewers and fourth in the key demos. ABC was fourth in households and viewers and third in the demos. Both networks aired their regular Tuesday lineups. For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 17.7 million; CBS, 12.4 million; NBC, 11.3 million; ABC, 9.1 million; UPN, 5.2 million; The WB, 4.8 million.