Fox Wins Tuesday with Help from Simple Life

Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 Tuesday night with That 70’s Show, the second installment of reality show The Simple Life and 24. The network was a close second, behind NBC, among adults 25-54. NBC also won households and total viewers and was second with adults 18-49 and 18-34.

Simple Life won adults 18-49 and 25-54 but curiously was second among younger adults (18-34) who, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings, preferred RudolfThe Red-Nosed Reindeer on CBS. Simple Life was down 17% in viewers from its premiere a week earlier.

On NBC, Tracy Morgan also had its second airing Tuesday night at 8 p.m. It was down 29% in adults 18-49 and 25-54 according to Nielsen and ranked fourth in both demos. But Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order kept the network competitive for the night.

Line of Fire on ABC also had its second outing at 10 p.m., finishing a distant second behind Law & Order. But among the three second-week series, it showed the smallest decline, dropping just 3% among total viewers and retaining all of its 18-49 and 25-54 ratings from premiere week.

UPN was fifth across the board with One on One, All of Us, Rock Me Baby, and Half & Half. The WB was sixth with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: NBC, 10.8 million; ABC, 10.5 million; CBS, 9.3 million; Fox, 9.1 million; UPN, 2.8 million; WB, 2.4 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 4.2 rating/11 share; NBC, 3.8/10; ABC, 3.7/10; CBS, 3.0/8; UPN, 1.1/3; WB, 0.9/2.