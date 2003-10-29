Fox Wins Tuesday Behind 24
A little good news for Fox Tuesday night: The premiere of 24
placed first in total viewers, adults 18-34, adults 25-54 and tied for first (with ABC comedies) among adults 18-49.
The show was down 9% in household rating from its premiere last year, but the showing was strong enough to give Fox a victory for the night among adults 18-34, while the network finished third in adults 18-49 and fourth in households and total viewers.
Fox paired a repeat of Joe Millionaire
with 24
.ABC won the night among adults 18-49 with its Wednesday comedies and NYPD Blue
. CBS was first in households with Navy NCIS
, The Guardian
and Judging Amy
.
The WB was fifth across the board with Gilmore Girls
and One Tree Hill
. UPN was sixth with its Wednesday night comedy block.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer totals: CBS, 12 million; ABC, 10.9 million; NBC, 10.7 million; Fox, 9.1 million; WB, 2.9 million; UPN, 2.9 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.