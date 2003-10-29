Fox Wins Tuesday Behind 24

A little good news for Fox Tuesday night: The premiere of 24

placed first in total viewers, adults 18-34, adults 25-54 and tied for first (with ABC comedies) among adults 18-49.

The show was down 9% in household rating from its premiere last year, but the showing was strong enough to give Fox a victory for the night among adults 18-34, while the network finished third in adults 18-49 and fourth in households and total viewers.

Fox paired a repeat of Joe Millionaire

with 24

.ABC won the night among adults 18-49 with its Wednesday comedies and NYPD Blue

. CBS was first in households with Navy NCIS

, The Guardian

and Judging Amy

.

The WB was fifth across the board with Gilmore Girls

and One Tree Hill

. UPN was sixth with its Wednesday night comedy block.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer totals: CBS, 12 million; ABC, 10.9 million; NBC, 10.7 million; Fox, 9.1 million; WB, 2.9 million; UPN, 2.9 million.