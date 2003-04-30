Fox wins Tuesday

Fox's lineup of American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24 won big again across all

of the key ratings categories.

Idol was the most-watched show of the night with 20 million viewers.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with its Tuesday

comedy block (8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim and Less than

Perfect) and NYPD Blue.

CBS was second in households and third with adults 25 through 54 with

JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy.

NBC was fourth in households and third with adults 18 through 49 with a

bloopers special, Frasier, Watching Ellie and Dateline.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 9.9

rating/15 share, CBS 8.9/14, ABC 6.0/10 and NBC 5.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.7/20, ABC 3.5/9, NBC 3.4/9 and CBS 3.0/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.8/8 (household)

with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN's

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Platinum lineup did a 2.8/4.