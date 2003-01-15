Fox wins Tuesday

Fox won the key adult-demo battle Tuesday night with a double dose of That

70sShow and 24, winning adults 18 through 49, 18 through 34

and 25 through 54.

CBS won the household race with JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy, while ABC won the total-viewer race and was second in the key demos

with its regular Tuesday lineup starting with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and ending

with NYPD Blue.

NBC was third across the key categories with its usual Tuesday lineup,

including the Frasier-anchored comedy block and Dateline.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

CBS 7.0/11, ABC 6.7/11, NBC 6.2/10 and Fox 5.9/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fo, 4.9/12, ABC 4.0/10, NBC 3.8/10 and CBS 2.5/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network scored a 5.7/8 (household) for

the night with Gilmore Girls and Smallville.

UPN averaged a 2.4/4 for the night with an outtake special, Abby

and Girl Friends.