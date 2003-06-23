Fox wins Sunday race

Fox won total viewers and the key adult demos Sunday night with a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing

event, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the

Middle and Oliver Beene.

The older-skewing CBS was first in households, third in adults 25-54 and

fourth in adults 18-49 with 60 Minutes, Becker, Charlie

Lawrence and part one of miniseries Guilty Hearts.

NBC was second in households and key demos with Arena Football League coverage,

Dateline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime

& Punishment.

ABC was third in adults 18-34 and 18-49 and fourth in households with the

movie 101 Dalmatians, Alias and The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 5.6

rating/10 share, NBC 4.8/9, Fox 4.5/8 and ABC 3.1/6.

Adults 18-49: Fox 3.4/11, NBC 2.4/8, ABC 1.5/5 and CBS 1.4/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and Boarding House: North

Shore.

On Saturday, Fox (Cops and America's Most Wanted) and NBC

(Child Stars and Cosby Retrospective specials) tied among adults

18-49.

CBS won households with The Price Is Right, The District and The

Agency.

ABC was third with adults 18-49 with the movie Amistad.

On Friday, ABC won adults 18-49 with America's Funniest Home

Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway and 20/20.

NBC won total viewers with Crossing Jordan, Dateline and Law

& Order: Special Victims Unit.

Fox was the only "Big Four" network to crack a 2.0 rating among adults 18-34, and it

did so with two episodes of Fastlane.

CBS was fourth in the key adult demos and third in households with Baby

Bob, Yes Dear, Hack and 48 Hours Mysteries.

In the local metered markets, The WB scored a 3.0/5 (household) with its

Reba-anchored comedy block, while UPN did a 2.0/4 with the movie Live

and Let Die.