Fox wins Sunday key demos

Fox and NBC won the key adult demographics Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research's

fast affiliate numbers, while NBC and CBS were virtually tied in total viewers

and households.

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, while NBC won adults 25 through 54.

At 7 p.m., CBS' 60 Minutes and NBC's Dateline tied among adults

18 through 49, while CBS won households and adults 25 through 54.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC aired theatrical film Babe: Pig in the City, which

was fourth in households and third or fourth in the key demos.

For those two hours, Fox was first with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with four

episodes of The Simpsons.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox won among adults 18 through 34 with Malcolm in the Middle and 30

Seconds to Fame and tied NBC (Law & Order: Criminal Intent) among

adults 18 through 49.

At 10 p.m., NBC's summer show, Crime and Punishment, won the key adult demos

and was second in households to the second half of CBS movie Emma's

Wish.

ABC aired Alias and The Practice from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., finishing fourth

in most of the key categories.