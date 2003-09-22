Fox Wins Sunday with Emmys

Fox, with the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards and one heck of a football overrun (which ate up all but

12 minutes of the pre-Emmy show), won the Sunday-night ratings battle across all

of the key categories.

The football overrun ended at 7:48 p.m., just 12 minutes prior to the start of

the Emmy telecast. The game ended with an overtime field goal that relieved Fox

of having to make a tough pre-emption call, stirring memories of NBC’s infamous

"Heidi Bowl" in 1968, when it cut to a made-for-TV movie and left football

fans in the dark and missing a miraculous come-from-behind victory (Raiders over

the Jets).

Fox’s 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Emmy coverage averaged 17.6 million viewers. The other major

networks basically punted, airing rerun fare against the awards show.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 16.1

million, CBS 8.3 million, NBC 7.9 million and ABC 5.3 million. Adults 18-49:

Fox 6.2 rating/17 share, CBS 2.6/7, NBC 2.4/6 and ABC 1.7/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.7/6 with repeats of

All About the Andersons and Steve Harvey’s Big Time, as well

the movie Save the Last Dance for Me.

On Saturday night, ABC had the big special, Miss America, but it didn’t

dominate like Fox did with the Emmys. Miss America easily won

households and total viewers, but with an older-skewing crowd. The beauty contest

won adults 25-54, but Fox, with its usual Cops and America’s Most

Wanted fare, won adults 18-34 and 18-49.

NBC was third across the board and CBS was fourth, both with repeats.

On Friday, ABC won across the board with America’s Funniest Home

Videos and 20/20. Viewer totals for the night, ABC 9.5

million, CBS (Big Brother, JAG, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) 7.9 million, NBC

(Dateline, Boomtown) 7.3 million and Fox (Wanda at Large,

Luis, Boston Public) 5.2 million. Adults 18-49: ABC 3.0/11; CBS

2.4/8; Fox and NBC 2.1/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 3.8/6 (household)

with its Reba-anchored comedy block. The premiere of Reba lead-out

Like Family at 8:30 p.m. averaged a 4.0/7, a little lower than Reba's

4.4/8. UPN averaged a 1.7/3 with the movie Dumb & Dumber.