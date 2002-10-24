Fox wins with Series

Fox won the Wednesday-night household-ratings race, as well as adults 25 through 54, with game four of the World Series, while ABC edged the game in adults 18

through 49 and easily won adults 18 through 34. That's according to the Nielsen

Media Research fast affiliate report, which is preliminary. The game may have

slightly higher ratings when the final numbers come out later Thursday.

The fast affiliate report showed that the game won households during the first hour

of prime time and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. But ABC's The

Bachelor won the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour across the key ratings categories,

including households, total viewers and the key adult demos.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC's Law & Order was the household and total-viewers winner with about 1.5 million more viewers than were tuned into the

game. Law & Order also won the key adult demos.

The household ratings: Fox 9.8/16, NBC 8.3/13, ABC 7.5/12 and CBS 5.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.2/13, Fox 5.0/13, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS 2.8/7.