Fox wins with Series
Fox won the Wednesday-night household-ratings race, as well as adults 25 through 54, with game four of the World Series, while ABC edged the game in adults 18
through 49 and easily won adults 18 through 34. That's according to the Nielsen
Media Research fast affiliate report, which is preliminary. The game may have
slightly higher ratings when the final numbers come out later Thursday.
The fast affiliate report showed that the game won households during the first hour
of prime time and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. But ABC's The
Bachelor won the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour across the key ratings categories,
including households, total viewers and the key adult demos.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC's Law & Order was the household and total-viewers winner with about 1.5 million more viewers than were tuned into the
game. Law & Order also won the key adult demos.
The household ratings: Fox 9.8/16, NBC 8.3/13, ABC 7.5/12 and CBS 5.8/9.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.2/13, Fox 5.0/13, NBC 4.3/11 and CBS 2.8/7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.