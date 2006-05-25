Fox Wins Season in 18-49s

As expected, Fox rode a batch of successful new shows and the American Idol juggernaut to its second consecutive season win in the advertiser-coveted adult 18-49 demo, while CBS’ stability gave it a fourth consecutive season victory in overall viewers. The results were the same for the May sweep period that ended Wednesday night.

For the season which ran from September 19, 2005-May 24, 2006, Fox averaged a 4.1 rating /11 share in the demo, edging out ABC’s 4.0/11, and ahead of CBS’s 3.8/10 and NBC’s 3.3/9.

CBS had an easy win in households, averaging an 8.2/13, followed by ABC’s 6.9/11, NBC’s 6.4/10 and Fox’s 6.2/10.

The story was much the same for the May sweep that spanned April 27-May 24, with Fox winning the demo and CBS leading the way in households.

Led by Idol, Fox won the period handily in the demo with a 4.8/13 average, followed by CBS’s 3.7/10, ABC’s 3.5/10 and NBC’s 3.1/9.

In households, CBS was on top with an 8.1/13, followed by Fox’s 7.0/12, NBC’s 6.1/10 and ABC’s 6.0/10.