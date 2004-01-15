Fox Wins Over the Younger Set Wed.

Fox and ABC tied for first among adults 18-49 Wednesday night. Fox also won adults 18-34 with That ’70s Show, Simple Life and The OC.

ABC, which was second in adults 18-34 behind Fox and second among adults 25-54, behind NBC, aired My Wife & Kids, It’s AllRelative, the premiere of Bachelorette and Celebrity Mole. Bachelorette was first in total viewers and across the key adult demos from 9 to 10 p.m.

From 10 to 11, Mole, in its second outing, was third in households, first in adults 18-34 and second (behind Law & Order) in adults 18-49 and 25-54.

NBC was first in households and viewers and adults 25-54 for the night with an Apprentice repeat, West Wing and Law & Order. CBS was second in households and fourth in the demos with Cold Case, King of Queens, Becker and 48 Hours.

The WB out-dueled UPN with Smallville and Angel across the key categories. UPN aired Enterprise and America’s Next Top Model.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: NBC, 12.8 million; CBS, 11.8 million; ABC, 10.1 million; Fox, 9.5 million; WB, 5.1 million; UPN, 3.6 million.