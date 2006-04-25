Fox Wins By A Nose (Jack Bauer's)

Prison Break and 24 helped Fox to a first-place finish in the ratings race on Monday night, although it was a close race indeed. Fox ended the night with an average 4.3 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers.Yet close behind were CBS (4.2/11) and NBC (4.1/11).

CBS actually boasted the highest-raged who of the night; CSI: Miami came in at a 6.0/16 from 10-11. 24 was the second-highest-rated show with a 5.1/13. NBC’s best performer was Deal or No Deal, with a 4.8/14 from 8-9.

Lagging behind the top three was fourth-place ABC with a 2.8/8. What About Brian continued its ratings slide, with its lowest numbers yet: 2.7/7. Last week it earned a 3.2/8. It came in last in its 10-11 time slot, behind CSI and NBC’s Medium (3.7/10).

The WB was in fifth place with a 1.6/4 for the night for 7thHeaven and Everwood. UPN scored a 1.3/3 for its lineup of sitcoms.